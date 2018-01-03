Top Stories: Trump Taunts North Korean Leader; Key Vacancies At Justice Dept.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Taunts Kim: My 'Nuclear Button' Is 'Much Bigger' Than Yours.

-- Senate Transforms With 2 New Democrats.

-- Key Vacancies At Justice Department 'Not A Recipe For Good Government'.

-- Immigration, Infrastructure And Iran: The President's Plans For 2018.

And here are more early headlines:

North Korea Restores Hotline With South Korea. ( CNN)

Mormon Church Chief, Thomas S. Monson, Dies At 90. ( Deseret News)

U.S. Coal Mining Deaths Increase In 2017. ( West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Drought May Return To Fire Ravaged California. ( AP)

Powerball Jackpot Worth $440 Million; Drawing Tonight. ( Powerball)

