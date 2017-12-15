Top Stories: Trump To Visit FBI; Staggering Global Health Care Costs

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Catholic Church Singled Out In Australia Sex Abuse Report.

-- After Months Of Withering Criticism, Trump Prepares To Visit FBI.

-- How The Tax Overhaul Bill Could Hurt Affordable Housing.

-- Health Care Costs Push A Staggering Number Of People Into Extreme Poverty.

And here are more early headlines:

New Uncertainty For GOP Tax Deal. ( New York Times)

Firefighter Killed Battling Southern Calif. Blaze. ( Los Angeles Times)

E.U. Leaders Expected To Agree To New Round Of Brexit Talks. ( BBC)

Sen. Franken, Accused Of Misconduct, Says Will Resign In January. ( AP)

Workers Possibly Contaminated At Nuke Site. ( Northwest News Network)

Obamacare Center Returning Calls Due To Heavy Volume. ( The Hill)

Scientists Think They Know Why Skydiver Broke Sound Barrier. ( AP)

