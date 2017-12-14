Top Stories: Disney Buys Much Of Fox; The FCC's Net Neutrality Vote

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- This Mouse Swallows Part Of A Fox: Disney Buys Much Of Murdoch Empire.

-- Kentucky Lawmaker Dies In Apparent Suicide Amid Accusations Of Sexual Assault.

-- FCC Set To Repeal 'Net Neutrality' Rules For Internet Providers.

- - At Least 6,700 Myanmar Rohingya Killed In Single Month, Aid Group Says.

-- Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock Posts Online Confessional Of Sexual Misconduct.

-- Here Come The Penitent Penguins: The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Are Back.

Moore Refuses To Concede Alabama Senate Race. ( Washington Post)

Newtown Observes 5th Anniversary Of Sandy Hook Shooting. ( Cox News Group)

Israel Closes Gaza Border Crossings Amid Rocket Fire. ( Reuters)

Arctic Air Plunges Parts Of U.S. Into Deep Cold.()

