What Roy Moore Reveals About The Religious Right

Voters in Alabama are divided. Polls show that it’s anybody’s race in the state’s special election for the Senate.

But within the Republican faction of Alabama’s electorate, there’s a divide over the GOP’s candidate, Roy Moore. Alabama is predominantly Christian — 86 percent. Almost half the people in that demographic identify as Evangelical Protestants. That includes Roy Moore, who has campaigned on his religious values but has left some who align with his ideology conflicted in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with girls.

Moore faces off against Democrat Doug Jones at the polls in Alabama Tuesday. How will turnout from voters on the religious right affect the outcome of the race? And can the rift among evangelicals heal, no matter the results of the election?

GUESTS

Sherrel Stewart, Reporter, WBHM; @4newzscoop

Ed Stetzer, Executive Director, Billy Graham Center for Evangelism at Wheaton College; @edstetzer

Kate Shellnutt, Associate Editor, Christianity Today; @kateshellnutt

Gabriel Salguero, President and Founder, National Latino Evangelical Coalition; @salgueros

