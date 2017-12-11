Top Stories: California Fires Spread; Stunning Alabama Senate Race Ending

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Firefighters Lose Ground On Largest Of California Fires.

-- The Crazy, Unbelievable Alabama Senate Race Careens To An End.

-- The Myth Of Trump's Economic Populism, As Proven By The Tax Bill.

-- Bitcoin Futures Surge In First Day Of Trading.

-- Simeon Booker, Dean Of Washington's Black Press Corps, Dies At 99.

And here are more early headlines:

Pence Won't Meet Palestinian Leader On Visit. ( CNN)

Netanyahu Predicts E.U. Will Also Recognize Jerusalem. ( BBC)

Venezuela Blocks Opposition From Future Presidential Election. ( Time)

Nobel Prizes Presented In Stockholm. ( Deutsche Welle)

Saudi Arabia To Lift Decades-Old Ban On Movies. ( AP)

Golden Globe Nominations Coming Today. ( AFP)

Idaho Man Rams Courthouse, Mad At Court System. ( Idaho Statesman)

