Top Stories: California Fires Spread; Stunning Alabama Senate Race Ending
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Firefighters Lose Ground On Largest Of California Fires.
-- The Crazy, Unbelievable Alabama Senate Race Careens To An End.
-- The Myth Of Trump's Economic Populism, As Proven By The Tax Bill.
-- Bitcoin Futures Surge In First Day Of Trading.
-- Simeon Booker, Dean Of Washington's Black Press Corps, Dies At 99.
And here are more early headlines:
Pence Won't Meet Palestinian Leader On Visit. ( CNN)
Netanyahu Predicts E.U. Will Also Recognize Jerusalem. ( BBC)
Venezuela Blocks Opposition From Future Presidential Election. ( Time)
Nobel Prizes Presented In Stockholm. ( Deutsche Welle)
Saudi Arabia To Lift Decades-Old Ban On Movies. ( AP)
Golden Globe Nominations Coming Today. ( AFP)
Idaho Man Rams Courthouse, Mad At Court System. ( Idaho Statesman)
