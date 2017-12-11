© 2020 WKSU
'Shape Of Water,' 'Big Little Lies' Snag Most Golden Globe Nominations

By Laurel Wamsley
Published December 11, 2017 at 11:26 AM EST
Reese Witherspoon in HBO's <em>Big Little Lies</em>. Witherspoon was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a limited TV series or movie on Monday.
The nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards were announced early Monday morning in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Guillermo del Toro's fantasy The Shape of Water — a dreamy love story between a mute janitor in a government lab and an amphibian man in tank — snagged the most motion picture nominations, with seven. Upcoming Pentagon Papers drama The Post and the darkly comic Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri got six apiece.

In television, the domestic melodrama Big Little Lies led the pack with six nominations, followed by Feud: Bette and Joan, Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us. HBO, Netflix and FX productions got the most TV nominations.

Both Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale took home multiple awards at September's Emmy Awards.

The big winner at the 2017 Globes was La La Land, which took seven, including best motion picture, comedy or musical. But the night's final award went to Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, which won for best motion picture, drama.

Last year's ceremony was notable for other reasons, including a marked increase in diversity among the nominees and Meryl Streep's calling out President Trump for mocking a disabled reporter.

This year's awards — the 75th annual — will be hosted by Seth Myers and broadcast live on NBC on January 7.

Without futher ado, the nominees are:

Best Motion Picture – Drama
 Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
 The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins (left) and Octavia Spencer in a scene from Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water." Hawkins and Spencer were both nominated for Golden Globes on Monday for their performances in the film.
Fox Searchlight Pictures / AP
Best Actress in a Motion PictureDrama
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, ESQ

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a Motion PictureMusical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle Of The Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Best Animated Feature Film
 The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film
 Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square

Best TV Comedy Series
 black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace

Best Television Drama Series
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Stranger Things
Game of Thrones

Best Limited TV Series or Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl

Issa Rae in a scene from HBO's <em>Insecure</em>. Rae was nominated Monday for a Golden Globe award for best actress in a musical or comedy series or motion picture made for TV.
Anne Marie Fox / AP
Issa Rae in a scene from HBO's <em>Insecure</em>. Rae was nominated Monday for a Golden Globe award for best actress in a musical or comedy series or motion picture made for TV.

Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Actress in a TV Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actor in a TV Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a Limited TV Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Limited TV Series or Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Supporting Actress, Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor, Television
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Home," Ferdinand
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Remember Me," Coco
"The Star," The Star
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

NPR's Bill Chappell contributed to this report.

Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
