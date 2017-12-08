Top Stories: New California Fires; Initial Brexit Agreement Reached
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- California Struggles To Gain On Fires As New Ones Appear Daily.
-- 'Samurai Sword' Attack At Tokyo Shrine Leaves Three Dead.
-- 'X-Men' Director Bryan Singer Accused Of Sexual Assault.
And here are more early headlines:
1st Major Brexit Agreement Reached Between E.U. And U.K. ( Guardian)
Palestinians Protest Trump's Decision Recognizing Jerusalem. ( Washington Post)
Rep. Farenthold To Be Investigated On Harassment Accusation. ( Politico)
Calif. Rep. Nunes Cleared Of Improperly Disclosing Information. ( CNN)
Three Die In New Mexico School Shooting. ( Farmington Daily Times)
Met Conductor James Levine Denies Sex Harassment Accusations. ( Billboard)
U.N. Says More Than 1 Million South Sudanese A "Step Away" From Famine.( U.N. News Centre)
Ohio Man Involved In Bosnian Massacre To Be Deported. ( Reuters)
Liberia's Top Court Clears Way For Presidential Runoff. ( Bloomberg)
Man Who Streaked At Buffalo Bills Game Is Fined. ( Buffalo News)
