ABC News And NBC News Dealing With Turmoil In The Aftermath Of Unrelated Incidents
Two major network news divisions are addressing problems at the organizations after unrelated incidents. ABC News President James Goldston denounced his own journalists on Monday for a botched story about the federal investigation of President Trump's inner circle. NBC News is facing skepticism from staff as the organization addresses the backlash over the Matt Lauer sexual harassment scandal.
Corrected: December 7, 2017 at 12:00 AM EST
In this report, we say that Michael Flynn is prepared to testify that then-President-elect Donald Trump directed him to contact Russian officials. In fact, indictment papers state that it was a "very senior member" of Trump's transition team who did that in late December 2016.