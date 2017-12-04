A State Department In Disarray?

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says rumors that the White House plans to replace him soon are “ laughable.”

But questions about Tillerson’s tense relationship with President Trump have also raised concerns about a potential shake-up at the U.S. Department of State at a delicate time.

We get a read on the strength of the State Department under the Trump administration and consider how well-equipped the department is to handle today’s global conflicts — most importantly, the escalating crisis with North Korea.

GUESTS

Thomas Countryman, Former State Department diplomat

James Jeffrey, Distinguished visiting fellow, Washington Institute for Near East Policy; former U.S. ambassador to Iraq and Turkey

Michele Kelemen, Diplomatic correspondent, NPR.

