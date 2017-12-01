© 2020 WKSU
Top Stories: New Iran Quake; Japanese Emperor Akihito To Abdicate

By Korva Coleman
Published December 1, 2017 at 9:23 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Japan's Emperor Akihito To Abdicate In April, 2019.

-- Strong Quake Strikes Southeastern Iran.

-- World's Largest Battery Is Turned On In Australia As Tesla Ties Into Power Grid.

And here are more early headlines:

Latest On The Senate Tax Overhaul Bill.( New York Times)

U.N. Warns 17 Arab World Heritage Sites In Danger. ( VOA)

Penn. Man To Stop Playing "Taps" Through Outdoor Speakers. ( AP)

Korva Coleman
