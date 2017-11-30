Top Stories: Prosecutors Question Kushner; Honduras Presidential Vote Count
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Kushner Questioned By Special Counsel Investigators.
-- Rising Tension In Honduras As Presidential Vote Count Drags On.
-- Man Who Deactivated Trump's Twitter Account: 'I Didn't Break Any Rules'.
-- The Tempest At Galveston: 'We Knew There Was A Storm Coming, But We Had No Idea'.
And here are more early headlines:
Congress Approves Mandatory Sexual Harassment Training. ( VOA)
Country-Wide Power Outage In Tanzania. ( Reuters)
U.S. Border Agent Fatally Shoots Suspected Undocumented Immigrant. ( AZCentral)
New, Large HIV Vaccine Trial Launched. ( Reuters)
OPEC, Russia May Keep World Oil Production Cuts. ( CNBC)
"The Eddie" World Surf Contest Called Off In Hawaii. ( KHON)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.