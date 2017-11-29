Top Stories: NYC Truck Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty; Bali Airport Reopens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tampa Police Make Arrest In String Of Murders.

-- Suspect In New York Truck Attack Pleads Not Guilty.

-- Bali's Airport To Reopen As Volcano Continues To Belch And Rumble.

-- Iranian Wrestler Throws Match To Avoid Facing Israeli In Next Round.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Tout Tax Plan On Visit To Missouri. ( Bloomberg)

Hawaii To Test Warning Siren After North Korean Missile Launch. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Government Shutdown Looms As No Spending Agreement Reached. ( Washington Post)

Pressure On Rep. Conyers To Resign Over Harassment Accusations. ( The Hill)

Senate Confirmation Hearing Today For HHS Nominee. ( AP)

Bolivian Court Annuls Referendum, Lets Morales Run Again. ( BBC)

War Crimes Trial Verdict Expected In 6 Bosnian Croats Accused Of Persecution. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.