Refresh Your Holiday Playlist With Listeners' Picks

So as you can tell, we are already in the holiday spirit. On yesterday's program, we asked you to help us build our holiday playlist. You sent in your favorite songs of the season. And there were a few Grinches who felt it was a little too early for holiday tunes, to which we say - ho, ho, ho, no it isn't. Here are some of the songs you submitted. Very snobby.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FELIZ NAVIDAD")

JOSE FELICIANO: (Singing) Feliz Navidad. Feliz Navidad. Feliz Navidad, prospero ano y felicidad.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I PRAY ON CHRISTMAS")

HARRY CONNICK JR: (Singing) I pray on Christmas all our problems going to be worked out. I pray on Christmas.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE")

SHE AND HIM: (Singing) Baby, it's bad out there. Say, what's in this drink? No cabs to be had out there. I wish I knew how your eyes are like starlight now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE")

BRENDA LEE: (Singing) Rocking around the Christmas tree at the Christmas party hop.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SANTA CLAUS GO STRAIGHT TO THE GHETTO")

JAMES BROWN: (Singing) Fill every stocking you find, the kids are going to love you so.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FATHER CHRISTMAS")

THE KINKS: (Singing) When I was small, I believed in Santa Claus, though I knew it was my dad. And I would hang up my stocking at Christmas, open my presents and I'd be glad. But the last time I played Father Christmas, I stood outside a department store. A gang of kids came over and mugged me and knocked my reindeer to the floor.