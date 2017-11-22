How Temporary Is Temporary Protected Status For Immigrants?

The Trump Administration is ending a humanitarian program that has let almost 60,000 Haitians live and work in the U.S., giving them until summer of 2019 to leave the country — willingly or not.

Temporary Protected Status is just that — temporary. But it covers hundreds of thousands of others living in America.

How long can they stay? And if natural disasters have left them with no home to go back to, what then?

GUESTS

Armando Trull, Senior reporter on race and identity at WAMU; has spent the past four years covering emigration from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala

Marleine Bastien, Founder and Executive Director of Haitian Women of Miami

