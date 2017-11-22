After Maria: Puerto Rico & Thanksgiving

The power is still out for more than half of those in Puerto Rico. Progress since Hurricane Maria hit has been fitful, this month, the island hit a goal of restoring 50 percent of its generating capacity, according to Gov. Ricardo Roselló.

But a major transmission line then failed, and reduced power generation on the island to just 22%. This Thanksgiving Puerto Rico will have to make do with around 40% of its generating capacity.

This holiday is likely to be no holiday for the millions still recovering from the storm.

GUESTS

Leyla Santiago, CNN Correspondent based in Mexico City.

Gary LeBlanc, Founder and President, Mercy Chefs

