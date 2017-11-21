Top Stories: LGBTQ Poll On Harassment; Merkel Prefers New German Election
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Poll: Majority Of LGBTQ Americans Report Harassment, Violence Based On Identity.
-- Undersea 'Banging Sounds' Not From Sub, Argentine Navy Says.
-- Germany's Merkel: New Elections Preferable To Minority Government.
-- America's Cup Race Gets A Radical New Single-Hulled Boat.
And here are more early headlines:
Fired Zimbabwe Official Tells Mugabe To Quit. ( BBC)
Syrian Leader Assad In Russia For Talks With Putin. ( AP)
Circumstances Unclear Of Border Protection Agent's Death. ( Washington Post)
Report: State Dept. Officials Criticize Tillerson Over Countries' Use Of Child Soldiers. ( Reuters)
Four Presumed Dead In Penn. Senior Living Home Fire. ( WCAU)
Energy Company Demands Payment, Stops Puerto Rico Work. ( CNN)
AAA Estimates 51 Million Americans Will Travel At Thanksgiving. ( AAA)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.