What Are You Thankful For?

This has been a very emotional, tumultuous and chaotic year, especially for political reasons. But we hope it hasn’t been all bad, especially since many of us are going to have to sit around dinner tables and tell our families what we’re thankful for.

If you had to answer that question right now, what would you say?

(Yes, yes, we know many of you are thinking of a joke or a sarcastic comment, but hold off.)

Gratitude, an appreciation for what you have and what others do, can be a very nice feeling. What has 2017 given you to be genuinely thankful for?

GUESTS

Emiliana Simon-Thomas, Science Director, Greater Good Science Center at the University of California-Berkeley

Tamara Levitt, Author; Head of Content, Calm; @TamaraLevitt

Debbie Lyn Toomey, Nurse;Health & Happiness Specialist; @UHJDebbieLyn

Guy Winch, Psychologist; Author of “The Squeaky Wheel: Complaining the Right Way to Get Results, Improve Your Relationships, and Enhance Self-Esteem”; @GuyWinch

