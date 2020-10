Top Stories: Latest On Mideast Quake; Trump Jr. Had Contact With WikiLeaks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iran Calls Off Search For Survivors In Quake-Struck Region.

-- Donald Trump, Jr. Had Direct Contact With WikiLeaks During Campaign.

-- For Native Americans Facing Sexual Assault, Justice Feels Out Of Reach.

-- Thousands Of Puerto Ricans Are Still In Shelters. Now What?

-- Rand Paul Returns To Senate After Being Injured In Attack By Kentucky Neighbor.

-- Russia Using Disinformation To 'Sow Discord In West,' Britain's Prime Minister Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Says He'll Soon Make Major Trade Announcement. ( CBS)

Damaging Winds Leave One Woman Dead In Washington. ( Seattle Times)

Value Of Bitcoin Seesaws Wildly Over A Few Days. ( CNBC)

Evidence That Wine Was Drunk 8,000 Years Ago. ( CBC)

Whoa! Italian Men's Team Fails To Qualify For World Cup. ( SI)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.