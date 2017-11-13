Top Stories: Trump Meets With Duterte; Latest On Mueller Russia Probe

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Strong Quake Hits Near Iran-Iraq Border, Killing More Than 200.

-- Human Rights Barely Registers In Meeting Between Trump, Philippines' Duterte.

-- Is A Corporate Tax Cut What The Economy Really Needs Right Now?

-- Mueller Russia Probe Moves Into The White House And GOP's Math Problem On Taxes.

And here are more early headlines:

Democrats Draw Attention At U.N. Climate Conference. ( Politico)

Report: Syria Allegedly Starving Civilians To Force Surrender. ( Amnesty International)

Saudi Coalition To Ease, But Not Lift, Yemen Blockade. ( VOA)

North Korean Soldier Shot While Defecting To South Korea. ( Yonhap)

Eight Afghan Police Reportedly Killed In Western Province. ( AP)

French Review Security, 2 Years After Paris Attacks. ( Reuters)

Menendez Jury Resumes Work With New Member. ( NJ.com)

