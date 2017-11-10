© 2020 WKSU
Friday News Roundup - International

Published November 10, 2017 at 11:06 AM EST
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive for the state dinner with China's President Xi Jinping and China's first lady Peng Liyuan at the Great Hall of the People on November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump is on a 10-day trip to Asia.
President Trump visits Asia. Several Saudi Arabian princes visit prison. And we revisit a conversation about offshore tax shelters in light of the Paradise Papers.

Travel around the world with us for a look at some of the biggest stories in this week’s international news.

GUESTS

Moises Naim, Distinguished fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and chief international columnist, El Pais; author of “The End of Power: From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being in Charge Isn’t What It Used to Be”; @MoisesNaim

Kim Ghattas, Columnist, Foreign Policy; senior visiting fellow, Carnegie Endowment; former BBC State Department correspondent; author of a forthcoming book on Saudia Arabia and Iran; @BBCKimGhattas

Mikhail Zygar, Russian journalist; author of a new book, “The Empire Must Die: Russia’s Revolutionary Collapse, 1900-1917”; and “All the Kremlin’s Men,” now out in paperback; @zygaro

