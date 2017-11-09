Top Stories: Trump Visits China; Ex-Intel Chiefs Chide CIA
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Touts 'Great Chemistry' With China's Xi As Leaders Agree To Closer Ties.
-- Spacey Cut From Film; Scenes To Be Re-Shot With Replacement Actor.
--Ex-U.S. Intel Chiefs Criticize CIA For Entertaining Russian Hack Conspiracy.
And here are more early headlines:
FEMA Offers To Rehouse Puerto Ricans On The U.S. Mainland. ( CBS)
Saudi Blockade Of Yemen Could Trigger Famine. ( CNN)
Brazilian Lawmakers Back Strict Anti-Abortion Rules. ( Independent)
Questions Over Whether Saudi Arabia Is Holding Lebanon's Former Leader. ( Reuters)
Tropical Storm Rina Moves North In The Atlantic. ()
Garth Brooks Named Country Music Artist Of The Year. ( People)
Coast Guard Rescues Man Trying To Row Across Pacific. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.