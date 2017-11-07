Top Stories: Watching Elections Today Across The U.S.; Trump In South Korea
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In Visit To South Korea, Trump Continues Theme Of Security And Trade.
-- Man Who Exchanged Fire With Texas Shooter: 'I Was Scared To Death'.
-- In Texas And Beyond, Mass Shootings Have Roots In Domestic Violence.
-- What To Watch In Tuesday's Elections Across The Country.
And here are more early headlines:
Combing Through The House GOP Tax Bill. ( Washington Post)
Scottish Parliament Evacuated After Suspicious Packages Found. ( Guardian)
U.N. Security Council Condemns Violence Against Rohingya. ( CBS/AP)
More Details Of Assault On Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) ( New York Times)
Tropical Storm Rina Swirls In Atlantic, Away From Land. ()
Meals Offered By Blind In Ecuadorean Cave Increase Awareness. ( AP)
