Top Stories: Latest On Mueller's Investigation; A Russia Timeline
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 2016 Under Scrutiny: A Timeline Of Russia Connections.
-- After A Day Of Legal Shock And Awe, What's Next For The Mueller Investigation?
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Troops Capture 2nd Benghazi Suspect In Libya. ( New York Times)
3rd North Carolina Prison Worker Dies In Foiled Escape Plot. ( AP)
Powerful Northeast Storm Cuts Power, Snarls Traffic. ( AccuWeather)
Jury Selection Starts In Trial Of Anti-Federal Government Rancher.( Oregonian)
Chinese Officials Consider Jail For Disrespect Of National Anthem. ( Xinhua)
Kenyans Await Opposition Leader's Response To Election Results. ( Reuters)
Spain Accuses Catalonia Leaders Of Sedition. ( Washington Post)
New Zealand To Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes. ( Bloomberg)
Protestants And Catholics Mark 500 Years Since Reformation. ( Guardian)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.