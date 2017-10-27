Top Stories: Soviets On JFK Assassination; Syrian Sarin Attack
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.N. Watchdog: Syrian Government Responsible For April Sarin Gas Attack.
-- Documents Offer Insight Into Soviet View Of JFK's Assassination.
-- Does Smoking Pot Lead To More Sex?
And here are more early headlines:
Mattis Visits South Korea, Stresses Diplomacy With North Korea. ( CNN)
Kenyan Presidential Election Turnout Very Low. ( Reuters)
Australian Government Teeters As Dual Citizenship Lawmakers Disqualified. ( New York Times)
Spain To Yank Government Powers From Catalonia. ( Guardian)
Rights Group Calls For More Peacekeepers In C.A.R. ( Human Rights Watch)
Pence to Visit North Dakota Airbase Today. ( Forum News Service)
Hong Kong Market Floor Closes, Trading Only Online. ( Bloomberg)
2 Women Rescued After Months Lost In The Pacific. ( Star-Advertiser)
