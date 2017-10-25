Astros Beat Dodgers 7-6 To Tie The 2017 World Series

The Houston Astros won a wild 11-inning seesaw battle beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in Game 2 of the World Series.

Astros center fielder George Springer smacked a two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning, silencing fans at Dodger Stadium after their team had tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The Dodgers struck back again in the bottom of the 11th with a solo homer by pinch hitter Charlie Culberson. But that was all the Dodgers could muster against Astros reliever Chris Devenski.

Mark J. Terrill / AP LA's Corey Seager leaps for joy after his sixth-inning two-run home run, giving the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.

The Astros' victory ties the series at one game apiece. The action now moves to Houston, where the Astros have not lost a game in this postseason. Game 3 will be played Friday night.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images The Dodgers tied the score 1-1 with Joc Pederson's fifth-inning home run .

"We're never out of it and we have a lineup that's really scary when it's on," said Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who had three hits and two RBIs.

The Dodgers looked like they were headed to victory after seven innings, when they led the game 3-1. Those three runs came off Astros ace Justin Verlander, who had appeared to be in control of the game in giving up only two hits: a solo homer by Joc Pederson in the fifth inning and a two-run shot by Corey Seager in the sixth.

But the Astros began clawing back in the eighth inning against LA closer Kenley Jansen. They scored one run on a ground-rule double by Alex Bregman and a single by Correa, making the game 3-2. That run ended a string of 28 scoreless innings by Los Angeles' vaunted bullpen.

Houston tied the game at 3-3 when Marwin Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth. The Dodgers went quietly in their half, sending the game into extra innings.

That's when Houston, the most potent offense in baseball this year, showed signs of life with back-to-back home runs by Jose Altuve and Correa in the top of the 10th inning, making the game 5-3.

It was the Dodgers' turn to get back in the game when right fielder Yasiel Puig launched a solo shot in the bottom of the 10 inning. A walk, a wild pitch and then a single by pinch hitter Enrique "Kiké" Hernández off closer Ken Giles tied the game at 5-5.

Astros starter Verlander pitched six innings. The Dodgers' starter, Rich Hill, was pulled after four innings, despite striking out seven batters. But LA manager Dave Roberts elected to go to his bullpen early, a strategy that had worked well until tonight.

The game featured eight home runs. It is likely to be remembered for the fact that the Dodgers' bullpen — a team strength all year — couldn't hold a lead when it mattered most.

Updated at 12:41 a.m. ET

In a dramatic, 11-inning contest, the Astros even the series at one game apiece. It's Houston's first-ever World Series game win.

Updated at 12:32 a.m. ET

The Dodgers' Charlie Culberson hit a home run in the bottom of the 11th inning.

Updated at 12:15 a.m. ET

After the Dodgers rallied to tie the game 5-5 in the 11th inning, the Astros answered back with a two-run homer.

Updated at 11: 35 p.m. ET

Houston has a 5-3 lead over Los Angeles in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the World Series.

Our previous post:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have taken a 3-1 lead in Game 2 of the World Series with a two-run home run by shortstop Corey Seager off Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Verlander had appeared in command of the game, retiring the first two batters he faced in the sixth, before walking Chris Taylor and then watching Seager drive a pitch out of Dodger Stadium.

In the fifth, LA left fielder Joc Pederson broke up a no-hit bid by Verlander with a solo home run, tying the game at 1-1.

The Astros had taken a one-run lead over the Dodgers, scoring on a series of singles in the top of the third. After an infield single by Josh Reddick, a bunt by Verlander and another single by George Springer, first baseman Alex Bregman roped yet another single to center field, scoring Reddick.

Verlander then retired the Dodgers in the bottom of the third and held the Angelenos hitless over four innings.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill recovered from the Astros' single run by striking out the dangerous Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.

Neither starting pitcher made it through the whole game.

The Dodgers took the first game of the Series 3-1 Tuesday, with starter Clayton Kershaw handcuffing the Astros. Kershaw needed only 83 pitches to strike out 11 batters and hold them to one run on three hits.

This story will be updated during the game.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.