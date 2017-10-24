Top Stories: New Findings On Discrimination; Mueller On Money-Laundering

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Poll: Most Americans Think Their Own Group Faces Discrimination.

-- What Is Money-Laundering? And Why Does It Matter To Robert Mueller?

-- Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Leaders Released On Bail.

-- Amid Rohingya Crisis, White House Mulls Sanctions On Myanmar's Military.

-- Iditarod Names Four-Time Champ Dallas Seavey In Dog Doping Scandal.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Lunch With GOP Senators On Capitol Hill. ( Washington Post)

Senate Considering Hurricane/Fire Relief Bill. ( USA Today)

2 Bundy Ranch Supporters In Standoff Case Plead Guilty. ( AZ Central)

Treasury Dept. Criticizes Pending, Complicated Financial Rule. ( Los Angeles Times)

Federal Watchdog Says Climate Change Costs Taxpayers Billions. ( AP)

N.Y. Attorney General Investigating Weinstein. ( New York Times)

Climbing Speed Record Set On El Capitan. ( SFGate)

Golf Shot Clock To Be Introduced Next Year In Europe. ( ESPN)

Heat Wave Bakes L.A. As World Series Opens. ( KPCC)

