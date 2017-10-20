© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published October 20, 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT
President Donald Trump speaks with Governor Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on October 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump and Rossello spoke about the continuing recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria.
President Donald Trump speaks with Governor Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on October 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump and Rossello spoke about the continuing recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria.

There was a lot of confusion — perhaps even more than usual — about the state of health care this week. After President Trump signed an executive order and said he’d eliminate Affordable Care Act cost-sharing payments that help low-income recipients pay out-of-pocket expenses, the subsidies seemed to be temporarily reinstated. But then … confusion.

In this edition of the News Roundup, we’ll also ask what the president said, or didn’t say, to the widow of a veteran killed in Niger. And why did he take so long to reach out to the families of the fallen?

Plus another block for Trump’s travel ban and a review of the president’s meeting with Ricardo Rosselló, the governor of Puerto Rico.

GUESTS

Charlie Sykes, Conservative commentator; author of “How the Right Lost Its Mind”; @SykesCharlie

Ruth Marcus, Deputy editorial page editor and columnist, The Washington Post; @RuthMarcus

Greg Ip, Chief economics commentator, The Wall Street Journal; author of “Foolproof: Why Safety Can Be Dangerous and How Danger Makes Us Safe”; n @greg_ip

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.