Top Stories: Health Care Waiver Uncertainty; Catalonia's Autonomy Jeopardized

-- Administration Sends Mixed Signals On State Health Insurance Waivers.

-- Spain Moves To Strip Catalonia's Autonomy After Secession Showdown.

-- Quebec Enacts 'Religious Neutrality Law' That Curbs Full-Fave Veils In Public.

-- Young Children Are Spending Much More Time In Front Of Small Screens.

-- Ousted Pakistani Premier Nawaz Sharif Indicted For Corruption.

New Zealand Gets New P.M., Youngest Ever Labor Party Chief. ( New York Times)

3 Dead, 3 Hurt In 2 States; Suspected Gunman Arrested. ( Baltimore Sun)

Photos: Fleeing Rohingyas Seek Refuge, Aid. ( Washington Post)

New Militant Attack On Afghan Troops At Base. ( BBC)

Ties Examined Between South Africa And U.K. Banks. ( Guardian)

Some Iditarod Sled Dogs Test Positive For Banned Drugs. ( AP)

Startling Drop In The Number Of Flying Bugs In Germany. ( AFP)

