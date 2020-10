Top Stories: Second Block On Travel Ban; A.G. Sessions On Capitol Hill

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Federal Judge In Maryland Blocks Trump's Latest Travel Ban Attempt.

-- Democrats To Attorney General Sessions: Don't Duck Our Questions.

-- A Third Of California's Fire Evacuees Still Waiting To Go Home.

-- Houston Reservoirs Have Finally Discharged All Of Hurricane Harvey's Floodwater.

-- Amazon Studios Exec Roy Price Resigns Following Harassment Allegations.

And here are more early headlines:

Chinese Congress Opens, Expected To Retain Xi As Leader. ( AP)

U.S. Says Crisis Continues In Northern Iraqi Province. ( VOA)

Update On Deadly California Wildfires. ( Cal Fire)

Kenya Elections Official Quits, Warns Of Flawed Presidential Vote. ( VOA)

Report: Myanmar Accused Of Crimes Against Humanity In Rohingyas' Treatment. ( Amnesty International)

Aviation Warnings Over Strength Of Japanese Steelmaker's Product. ( Bloomberg)

Wildfires In Portugal Have Killed At Least 41. ( BBC)

