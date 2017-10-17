The Father Of Microfinance Has A Plan To Fix Capitalism

Forty years ago, an economics professor in Bangladesh launched what has often been called a revolution. His idea of making small loans available for people who otherwise couldn’t access credit — in this case, mostly poor rural women — caught on internationally.

Using this microcredit model, millions of people in Bangladesh and around the world have started small businesses, and the professor, Muhammad Yunus, was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his efforts to alleviate poverty.

Today Yunus is trying to launch another revolution. It’s founded on the idea that capitalism is broken and a new economic system, one based on altruism, is needed.

He explains how in a new book titled “A World in Three Zeros: The New Economics of Zero Poverty, Zero Unemployment and Zero Net Carbon Emissions.”

Muhammad Yunus, 2006 Nobel Peace Prize laureate; creator of the microcredit economic movement; and author of the new book “A World of Three Zeros: The New Economics of Zero Poverty, Zero Unemployment and Zero Net Carbon Emissions”; @Yunus_Centre

