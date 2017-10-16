Top Stories: Latest On California Fires; Trump's Executive Actions
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Firefighters Gain Ground On California Wildfires.
-- Trump's Executive Actions May Mean More Headaches For Struggling Congress.
-- Facing Unrest On The Left, Dianne Feinstein Draws A Primary Opponent.
-- Venezuela's Ruling Party Wins Surprise Victory In Regional Elections.
And here are more early headlines:
Iraqi Fighters Seize Kurdish Areas After Independence Vote. ( Bloomberg)
Spain Warns Catalonia Against Independence.( CNBC)
Oil Platform Catches Fire In Lake Pontchartrain. ( Nola.com)
Sessions Adds Prosecutor To Transgender Murder Case. ( New York Times)
Bergdahl To Make Plea In Desertion Case Today. ( AP)
Girls Join Friends Of Thomas The Tank Engine. ( Variety)
