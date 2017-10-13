Top Stories: Trump's Tough Line On Iran; He'll Also End ACA Subsidies
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump to Detail Tougher Line On Iran's Nuclear Program.
-- 31 Killed In Deadliest Week For Wildfires In California's History.
-- Trump Administration To End Obamacare Subsidies For The Poor.
-- Poll: Majorities Of Both Parties Favor Increased Gun Restrictions.
-- 'The Taliban Can't Win', Says Commander Of U.S. Forces In Afghanistan.
And here are more early headlines:
Speaker Ryan Heads To Puerto Rico, Says Island Needs Aid. ( The Hill)
Next Year's Social Security Increase To Be Announced Today. ( AP)
Small Quake In North Korea Suggests Instability At Nuke Test Site. ( Reuters)
Regulator Warns Slides On Some Airbus Jets May Be Faulty. ( Bloomberg)
Man In Police Car Chase Had That On "Bucket List". ( KCCI)
