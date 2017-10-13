© 2020 WKSU
Ali Velshi: In An Age Of "Alternative Facts," How Do We Know What's True?

By NPR/TED STAFF
Published October 13, 2017 at 9:21 AM EDT

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode Manipulation.

About Ali Velshi's TED Talk

Journalist Ali Velshi began his career to "speak truth to power." Now he worries that fake news has subverted the meaning of truth.

About Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is an anchor with MSNBC and economics correspondent for NBC. He has also worked with CNN and Al Jazeera America. He has been nominated for three Emmy Awards.

