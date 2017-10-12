Top Stories: Latest On California Fires; Las Vegas Victims Seek Their Heroes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- More Flee California Wine Country As Deadly Wildfires Spread.

-- After Las Vegas Massacre, Victims Search For Their Heroes Of The Night.

-- Insults, Lawsuits And Broken Rules: How Trump Built A California Golf Course.

-- Investigators Chase Missing Pieces Of Facebook, Twitter Role In Russian Mischief.

And here are more early headlines:

Palestinian Groups Agree On Political Reconciliation. ( BBC)

Trump Moves To Change Obamacare Rules. ( New York Times)

States Sue Trump Over Changes In Contraceptive Rule. ( WCAU)

NASA's New Tracker Following Asteroid Flyby Today. ( NASA)

Vietnam Flooding Kills At Least 37, As Thousands Flee. ( AFP)

VIDEO: Volcano Erupts In Southwest Japan. ( Telegraph)

Dutch Team Wins Solar Power Car Race In Australia. ( PhysOrg)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.