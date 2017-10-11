Top Stories: Trump's Criticisms; MacArthur 'Genius' Grant Winners
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Challenges Cabinet Member's IQ, Fights Senator He Needs. What Is Going On?
-- EPA Vows To Speed Cleanup Of Toxic Superfund Sites Despite Funding Drop.
-- Here Are The 2017 MacArthur 'Genius' Grant Winners.
And here are more early headlines:
More Winds Could Fan Northern California Fires. ( SFGate.com)
Catalonia Leader Falls Short Of Independence Call. ( New York Times)
Supreme Court Dismisses 1 Of 2 Travel Ban Cases. ( USA Today)
Trump To Talk Taxes In Pennsylvania Visit Today. ( PennLive.com)
Presidential Ballot Counting Underway In Liberia. ( Bloomberg)
Trudeau To Push NAFTA Talks During White House Visit. ( Reuters)
Las Vegas Golden Knights Open At Home Honoring 1st Responders. ( ESPN)
