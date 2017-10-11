CNN's Jake Tapper Knows What The President Thinks Of His Network

In 1973, CBS reporter Daniel Schorr read a freshly obtained copy of President Richard Nixon’s “enemies list” on air, and found his own name on it.

Now, reporters don’t have to dig at all to know what the president thinks of them.

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It’s about time!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

CNN host and chief Washignton correspondent Jake Tapper hasn’t been shy about firing back.

But there’s no shortage of criticism of CNN’s near-constant coverage of the president. So how does Tapper balance being in the middle, with the president saying his work is fake, others saying it’s excessive and millions relying on it every day?

GUESTS

Jake Tapper, Anchor and chief Washington correspondent, CNN

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.