Indigenous Peoples' Day: A Growing Cry Against Columbus

Columbus Day was established as a U.S. federal holiday in 1937, sparking a controversy that’s lasted 80 years.

Critics of the day say there’s no reason to celebrate Christopher Columbus, a man whose legend is built on “discovering” a land where people already lived. Some have also called for the second Monday in October to focus more on Native Americans and their mistreatment by European colonists.

It’s a growing movement: Five U.S. states currently don’t recognize Columbus Day; many more cities have adopted Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Is it time for the nation as a whole to reconsider Columbus?

GUESTS

Chrissie Castro, Vice chairwoman, Los Angeles City-County Native American Indian Commission

Kent Blansett, Assistant professor, history and Native American studies, University of Nebraska Omaha

Katsitsionni Fox, Director, Title VI Program; Cultural Specialist at Salmon River Central School District in Fort Covington, NY

Amber Richardson, Communications associate, Center for Native American at the Aspen Institute

Kevin Gover, Director, National Museum of the American Indian

