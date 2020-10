Top Stories: Latest On Las Vegas Attack; Nobel Chemistry Prize

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Las Vegas Attack Update: The Ones Who Were Lost.

-- FBI Hopes Paddock's Girlfriend Can Provide Insight Into Las Vegas Attack.

-- LISTEN: Amid Chaos In Las Vegas, Police Dispatches Reveal An Evolving Response.

-- Nobel Prize In Chemistry Honors Views Of Human Cells Working At The Atomic Level.

-- Here Are The Finalists For The 2017 National Book Awards.

-- Who Will Benefit Most From GOP Tax Plan? Early Report Suggests The Wealthy.

And here are more early headlines:

Scores Of Protesters Arrested In St. Louis. ()

Alleged Russian Bitcoin Launderer To Be Extradited To U.S. ( Reuters)

Pro Hockey Season Opens Tonight. ( AP)

Pneumonic Plague Cases Increase In Madagascar. ( WHO)

60th Anniversary Of Sputnik's Launch. ( Sky And Telescope)

Man Tries To Sneak Snakes Into Canada In His Socks. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.