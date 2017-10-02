© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Were You At The Las Vegas Shooting?

Published October 2, 2017 at 4:16 PM EDT
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday after a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday after a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

In the middle of breaking news, NPR is committed to working quickly, reporting accurately and correcting the record.

We now know that at least 58 people have been killed and more than 500 injured after a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

If you were at the festival or know someone who was, we'd like to hear your story. You can choose how to talk to us:

  • Fill out the form below.

  • Email nprcrowdsource@npr.org with your name, your situation and the best way to reach you.

    • An NPR or member station reporter may be in touch.

    Thank you.

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.