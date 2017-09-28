Top Stories: Problems With Puerto Rico's Aid Efforts; Social Media Ad Influence
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Relief Effort In Puerto Rico Drags, Fuel Shortages Are Monumental.
-- As Scrutiny Of Social Networks Grows, Influence Attacks Continue In Real Time.
-- California Moves Up 2020 Primary Elections To March.
-- Volcano Threat At Pacific Island Triggers Mass Evacuation.
-- Equifax Promises A New Lifetime Service, As New Leader Offers An Apology.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Won't Attend FBI Ceremony, Won't Run Into Mueller. ( Newsweek)
House Panel To Question Tech Firms About Russian Meddling. ( The Hill)
Ky. Law Requiring Ultrasound Before Abortion Is Overturned. ( CNN)
Blast At Augusta Chemical Plant Kills 1, Injures 2. ( WFXG)
Macon, Ga.'s New Baseball Team Is Named "Bacon". ( Macon Telegraph)
