Americana: A 400-Year History Of American Capitalism

Published September 28, 2017 at 11:06 AM EDT
Shoes are one of the items that tell the story of capitalism. For example, Srinivasan writes that Michael Jordan's Air Jordans were originally banned by the NBA because they didn't match his team's uniform. Jordan wore the shoes, faced a fine and generated big publicity for Nike.
Bhu Srinivasan came to this country as a wide-eyed eight-year-old, his head filled with all the possibilities America evoked. His educated parents had found upward mobility to be unachievable in India.

Now an entrepreneur who remains fascinated by American innovation and industry, Srinivasan has written a narrative history of the U.S. economy.

GUESTS

Bhu Srinivasan, Entrepreneur and author of “Americana: A 400-Year History of American Capitalism”

