Top Stories: Puerto Rico's Water Crisis; GOP Lawmakers Outline Tax Cut

-- No Electricity Means No Clean Water For Many In Puerto Rico.

-- Republicans To Unveil 'Middle Class' Tax Cut; Democrats See Windfall For The Rich.

-- Rockets Hit Kabul Airport After Mattis Arrives On Unannounced Visit.

-- Thai Supreme Court Sentences Former Prime Minister To 5 Years In Absentia.

Report: Saudi-Led Blockade On Yemen Devastating Civilians. ( Human Rights Watch)

Veterans Affairs Needs More Funding For Private Health Program. ( AP)

Ireland To Vote On Whether To Ease Abortion Laws. ( New York Times)

Spanish Police Will Block Catalonia Independence Poll Stations. ( Guardian)

U.S. Hit Canadian Aerospace Firm Bombardier With 220% Tariff. ( CBC)

Texas Gov. Says Houston Has Enough Money For Repairs. ( Texas Tribune)

U.N. Says 480,000 Rohingyas Have Fled Myanmar. ( U.N. News Centre)

