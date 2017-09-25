Top Stories: Trump's Revised Travel Ban; More Trump On The NFL
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Administration Revises Travel Ban To Expand Beyond Muslim-Majority Countries.
--Trump Renews Debate Over National Anthem, NFL Players Respond.
-- Jared Kushner Used Private Email In Trump Administration, Lawyer Confirms.
-- Berliners Vote To Keep Cold-War Era Airport Open.
And here are more early headlines:
Puerto Rico Dam Still In Danger. ( NBC)
Tropical Storm Warning For Parts Of N.C. Coast. ()
More Changes To Senate GOP Health Bill. ( Axios)
U.N. Says Nearly 500,000 Rohingyas Fleeing. ( U.N. News Centre)
Kurds Start Voting On Independence Question. ( New York Times)
New Zealand Parties Scramble To Form A Government. ( Guardian)
California's Official State Dinosaur! ( Los Angeles Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.