Top Stories: Trump's Revised Travel Ban; More Trump On The NFL

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Administration Revises Travel Ban To Expand Beyond Muslim-Majority Countries.

--Trump Renews Debate Over National Anthem, NFL Players Respond.

-- Jared Kushner Used Private Email In Trump Administration, Lawyer Confirms.

-- Berliners Vote To Keep Cold-War Era Airport Open.

And here are more early headlines:

Puerto Rico Dam Still In Danger. ( NBC)

Tropical Storm Warning For Parts Of N.C. Coast. ()

More Changes To Senate GOP Health Bill. ( Axios)

U.N. Says Nearly 500,000 Rohingyas Fleeing. ( U.N. News Centre)

Kurds Start Voting On Independence Question. ( New York Times)

New Zealand Parties Scramble To Form A Government. ( Guardian)

California's Official State Dinosaur! ( Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.