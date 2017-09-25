© 2020 WKSU
Salman Rushdie's American Tale

Published September 25, 2017 at 11:20 AM EDT
Salman Rushdie in New York City on November 14, 2013
Salman Rushdie in New York City on November 14, 2013

With guest host John Donvan.

Salman Rushdie’s 13th novel is something of a departure from his other works. In “The Golden House,” Rushdie keeps the magical realism to a minimum and sets the story in America — specifically, the city he now calls home: New York.

The book takes on contemporary American politics through the story of a wealthy and mysterious immigrant family that finds itself in crisis after decades of living in the Big Apple.

