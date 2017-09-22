© 2020 WKSU
Top Stories: Russian Meddling In Social Media; Uber Loses London License

By Korva Coleman
Published September 22, 2017 at 9:08 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:--

-- The Next Big Focus In The Russia Investigations: Social Media.

-- Uber To Lose License In London: 'Not Fit And Proper', City Says.

-- Snow Falls In The Sierra Nevada On Summer's Last Full Day.

And here are more early headlines:

North Korea Threatens To Test Hydrogen Bomb In Pacific. ( USA Today)

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In London Tube Bombing. ( BBC)

Hurricane Maria Brings Hurricane Conditions To Turks And Caicos. ()

Iran Vows To Beef Up Missile Capabilities. ( VOA)

Mexican Rescuers Search Quake Collapsed Buildings. ( Al Jazeera)

Spanish Police Arrest New Man Over Barcelona Attacks. ( AFP)

Nepal Says It Will Do Its Own Height Survey Of Everest. ( Telegraph)

Korva Coleman
