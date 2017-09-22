Top Stories: Russian Meddling In Social Media; Uber Loses London License
Good morning, here are our early stories:--
-- The Next Big Focus In The Russia Investigations: Social Media.
-- Uber To Lose License In London: 'Not Fit And Proper', City Says.
-- Snow Falls In The Sierra Nevada On Summer's Last Full Day.
And here are more early headlines:
North Korea Threatens To Test Hydrogen Bomb In Pacific. ( USA Today)
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In London Tube Bombing. ( BBC)
Hurricane Maria Brings Hurricane Conditions To Turks And Caicos. ()
Iran Vows To Beef Up Missile Capabilities. ( VOA)
Mexican Rescuers Search Quake Collapsed Buildings. ( Al Jazeera)
Spanish Police Arrest New Man Over Barcelona Attacks. ( AFP)
Nepal Says It Will Do Its Own Height Survey Of Everest. ( Telegraph)
