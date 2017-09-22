President Trump, Kim Jong Un Exchange Insults Following Trump's Speech At U.N.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The words between the U.S. and North Korea this week have been blunt, provocative and personal.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No nation on Earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles.

CHANG: That's President Donald Trump speaking Tuesday before the U.N. General Assembly just 16 days after North Korea's latest nuclear test and less than a week after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Yesterday, North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, responded with a lengthy statement. He characterized Trump's remarks as quote, "unprecedented rude nonsense," adding, a frightened dog barks louder.

CHANG: Kim lectured the U.S. president, calling his behavior mentally deranged.

MCEVERS: And he demeaned Trump's rhetoric, saying he was, quote, "surely a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire rather than a politician."

CHANG: And a final jab - Kim said Trump was a dotard. That's an old person, especially one who has become weak or senile.

MCEVERS: Today President Trump struck back with a tweet. He called Kim Jong Un a mad man, adding that the North Korean dictator will be tested like never before. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.