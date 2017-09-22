Ohio's Lawmakers Continue Work on a Plan to Overhaul Unemployment Compensation

The state seems to be one step closer to a plan that would make changes to the way the state funds the program that pays benefits to unemployed workers. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the next step is getting both labor and business to approve the idea.

Republican House Speaker Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring says he’s put together a plan that could save the unemployment compensation fund from taking another hit like the one in 2008 when the state had to borrow billions of dollars from the feds.

“My goal is to have something that would be a solvency plan and will be an equal share that will lead to solvency that will come from employers and employees,” Schuring said.

Schuring says this plan was cobbled together with ideas from both Democrats and Republicans and is now under review by a non-partisan, research arm of the legislature.