Top Stories: Hurricane Maria Hits Puerto Rico; Senate GOP's Health Care Bill

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall In Puerto Rico.

-- How Rick Santorum Got A Haircut And Revived The GOP's Obamacare Repeal Effort.

-- Who Can Really 'Drain The Swamp'? Alabama GOP Primary Race Pits Trump Against Bannon.

And here are more early headlines:

More Than 200 Dead In Mexico Quake, Rescue Work Ongoing. ( ABC)

9th Fla. Nursing Home Resident Dies After Hurricane Irma. ( Sun-Sentinel)

South Korea Says Trump "Firm" On North Korea. ( Reuters)

Kenyan Supreme Court Explains Why It Overturned Election. ( Bloomberg)

Rohingya Refugees Face Heavy Rain After Fleeing Myanmar. ( AP)

Mumbai Inundated Again By Flooding. ( NDTV)

Baseball Teams Set New Home Run Record. ( SI.com)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.