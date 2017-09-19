Top Stories: Hurricane Maria Update; Suu Kyi On Myanmar Crisis

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'My Roof Is Gone': Hurricane Maria Slams Dominica, Heads For Puerto Rico.

-- FBI Wiretapped Manafort Before And After Trump Campaign, Reports Say.

-- Aung San Suu Kyi Defends Myanmar's Reaction To Rohingya Muslim Crisis.

-- Ahead Of The Holiday Season, Toys 'R' Us Files For Bankruptcy Protection.

And here are more early headlines:

GOP Senators Try Again To Replace Affordable Care Act. ( Politico)

Questions About St. Louis Police Tactics Against Protesters. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Georgia Tech Protest Over Student's Killing Turns Violent. ( AJC.com)

Pharmacist's Trial Opens In Deadly Meningitis Outbreak. ( Newsweek)

Iceland's Government Falls Over Pedophile Pardon Request. ( New York Times)

Seattle Gets Its Third Mayor In Less Than A Week. ( Seattle Times)

New Zealand Flights Canceled After Jet Fuel Pipe Breached. ( AP)

European Discount Airline Snarls Traffic After Cancellations. ( Independent)

"Sriracha" Among 250 New Words Added To Dictionary. ( Merriam-Webster)

