Top Stories: Hurricane Maria Advances; Trump's Handling Of North Korea
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hurricane Maria Heads Toward Puerto Rico; Expected To Become Major Storm.
-- NPR/IPSOS Poll: Most Americans Don't Trust Trump On North Korea.
-- Emmy Awards: 'Handmaid's Tale' And 'Veep' Win In Multiple Categories.
And here are more early headlines:
More Than 80 Arrested In St. Louis Protests. ( St. Louis Public Radio)
4 American College Students Hit With Acid In France. ( New York Times)
U.S. Weighing Closing Embassy In Cuba Over Diplomats' Health. ( Washington Post)
Bangladesh Limiting Movement Of Refugee Rohingyas. ( AP)
Fierce Storm In Romania Kills At Least 8. ( BBC)
G.M. To Recall Thousands Of Airbags In China. ( Deutsche Welle)
55,000 Displaced In Somali-Ethiopian Border Clash. ( Reuters)
Rolling Stone Magazine For Sale. ( Variety)
VIDEO: Cyclist Bikes Around The World In Record Time. ( BBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.